SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Australia's Victoria state reports record new cases of coronavirus

22 Jul 2020 / 16:07 H.

    SYDNEY, July 22 (Reuters) - Australia's second most populous state of Victoria reported on Wednesday two new deaths from the coronavirus and logged a record daily increase of 484 new cases compared with 374 cases a day earlier.

    Two men in their 90s died overnight from the virus, Premier Daniel Andrews said in a media briefing in Melbourne.

    The state recorded its previous one-day high of 428 cases last week.

    The Victoria government has asked residents to wear face masks when they step outside their houses or risk fines, and enforced a six-week partial lockdown in the city of Melbourne. (Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast