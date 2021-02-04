SEARCH
Australia to buy 10 mln additional doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

04 Feb 2021 / 10:17 H.

    SYDNEY, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Australia will buy 10 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech , Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

    "These additional vaccines have been secured consistent with our requirements," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

    Australia last week approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use for people aged 16 years and older, and expects to begin inoculation at 80,000 doses per week by the end of February. (Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

