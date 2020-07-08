Australia to consider limiting returning residents, PM Morrison says

SYDNEY, July 8 (Reuters) - Australia's coronavirus emergency cabinet will consider limiting the number of its citizens and residents returning home from overseas, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday.

The prime minister added there were no plans to reimpose restrictions across the country, after Victoria, the country's second-most populous state, enforced stay-at-home rules in metropolitan Melbourne and one regional area due to a spike in infections. (Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)