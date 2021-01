SYDNEY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Australia will require all international travellers to test negative for COVID-19 before boarding flights to the country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as it tightened travel rules to stop the spread of the UK COVID-19 variant.

Australia would also reduce by half the cap on international arrivals to some states until Feb. 15, Morrison said. (Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Christopher Cushing)