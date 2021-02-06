SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

06 Feb 2021 / 12:33 H.

    BANGKOK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Sean Turnell, an Australian economic advisor to Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi, said in message to Reuters on Saturday he was being detained, days after she was overthrown in a coup.

    "I guess you will soon hear of it, but I am being detained," he said. "Being charged with something, but not sure what. I am fine and strong, and not guilty of anything," he said, with a smile emoji.

    It was not subsequently possible to contact him. (Editing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Stephen Coates)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast