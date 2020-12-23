SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR EXTENDS GAINS, LAST UP 0.7% VS U.S. DOLLAR AT $0.7573

23 Dec 2020 / 15:56 H.

    AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR EXTENDS GAINS, LAST UP 0.7% VS U.S. DOLLAR AT $0.7573

    Did you like this article?

    email blast