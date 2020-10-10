Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Oct 10 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of between South Australia and Western Australia on Saturday at Adelaide, Australia Western Australia are 310 for 5 Western Australia 1st innings Cameron Bancroft b Lloyd Pope 46 Sam Whiteman c Travis Head b Lloyd Pope 65 Shaun Marsh c Travis Head b Lloyd Pope 31 Cameron Green lbw Lloyd Pope 56 Ashton Turner c Harry Nielsen b Lloyd Pope 4 Ashton Agar Not Out 51 Josh Inglis Not Out 48 Extras 0b 6lb 3nb 0pen 0w 9 Total (96.0 overs) 310-5 Fall of Wickets : 1-106 Bancroft, 2-115 Whiteman, 3-188 Marsh, 4-202 Turner, 5-215 Green To Bat : Paris, Kelly, Gannon, Morris Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Chadd Sayers 20 6 49 0 2.45 Nick Winter 20 4 49 0 2.45 1nb Wes Agar 20 1 67 0 3.35 1nb Lloyd Pope 21 0 94 5 4.48 Liam Scott 13 2 42 0 3.23 1nb Travis Head 2 0 3 0 1.50 ................................... Umpire Michael Graham-Smith Umpire Donovan Koch Match Referee Robert Parry