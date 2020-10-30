Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Oct 30 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of between South Australia and Victoria on Friday at Adelaide, Australia Victoria trail South Australia by 162 runs with 10 wickets remaining South Australia 1st innings Conor McInerney c Scott Boland b Mitchell Perry 12 Henry Hunt lbw Jon Holland 50 Brad Davis c Seb Gotch b Scott Boland 0 Travis Head c Seb Gotch b Will Sutherland 9 Callum Ferguson c Seb Gotch b Will Sutherland 0 Harry Nielsen c Matt Short b Scott Boland 40 Liam Scott c Peter Handscomb b Zak Evans 16 Chadd Sayers c Will Sutherland b Jon Holland 0 Daniel Worrall b Will Sutherland 22 Wes Agar c Seb Gotch b Mitchell Perry 41 Lloyd Pope Not Out 5 Extras 0b 3lb 2nb 0pen 0w 5 Total (80.0 overs) 200 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-25 McInerney, 2-28 Davis, 3-56 Head, 4-56 Ferguson, 5-76 Hunt, 6-109 Scott, 7-116 Sayers, 8-145 Worrall, 9-166 Nielsen, 10-200 Agar Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Scott Boland 19 5 52 2 2.74 Mitchell Perry 11 7 35 2 3.18 Will Sutherland 16 8 26 3 1.62 Zak Evans 10 3 31 1 3.10 2nb Jon Holland 21 7 46 2 2.19 Matt Short 3 1 7 0 2.33 ....................................... Victoria 1st innings Will Pucovski Not Out 18 Marcus Harris Not Out 19 Extras 0b 1lb 0nb 0pen 0w 1 Total (14.0 overs) 38-0 Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Chadd Sayers 7 3 15 0 2.14 Daniel Worrall 5 1 20 0 4.00 Wes Agar 2 1 2 0 1.00 ............................ Umpire Rodney Tucker Umpire Shawn Craig Match Referee Simon Fry