Austria reintroducing face mask requirement in supermarkets, banks

VIENNA, July 21 (Reuters) - Austria is reintroducing a requirement that face masks be worn in supermarkets, banks and post offices because of an increase in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday.

"There are areas of daily life where one cannot choose whether one goes or not - the supermarket, the bank, the post office," Kurz told a news conference. "We have therefore decided that we will make face masks compulsory again in supermarkets, in banks, in post offices." (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alex Richardson)