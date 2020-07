FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Sunday that agreement on the third day of talks at an EU summit over plans to boost the bloc's economies still has "a way to go" despite some progress.

"I believe that it is possible to reach an agreement at this summit. But yes, even though it is the third day, there is still a way to go," Kurz said in Brussels.

