Austria to go into third lockdown after Christmas, media report

VIENNA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Austria will go into a third coronavirus lockdown after Christmas that will last until Jan. 18, several Austrian media outlets including national news agency APA reported on Friday.

The lockdown will last longer for those who do not get tested for the coronavirus, while those who test negative will be able to come out of lockdown, several outlets reported. A spokesman for Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's office was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alison Williams)