SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

AUSTRIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SCHALLENBERG TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, MINISTRY SPOKESWOMN CONFIRMS

17 Oct 2020 / 14:16 H.

    AUSTRIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SCHALLENBERG TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, MINISTRY SPOKESWOMN CONFIRMS

    Did you like this article?

    email blast