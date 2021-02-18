Auto Racing Glance

NASCAR CUP SERIES: O'REILLY AUTO PARTS 253 (70 laps, 252.7 miles around a 14-turn 3.61-mile road course), Daytona International Speedway; Daytona Beach, Florida

TV: Sunday, 3 p.m. ET (Green flag approx. 3:16 p.m. ET) -- Fox (Radio: Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90).

THIS WEEK: Michael McDowell won last week's Daytona 500 in a thriller as leaders (and teammates) Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano crashed each other out on the final lap. ... It was McDowell's first career victory in his 14th season at the top level, and this is his fifth season as a full-timer. "I think we are underdogs, but when we come to Daytona, I would consider us a top-five contender every time," he said after the race, "and I don't say that because I'm being boastful, I just say that because a majority of these races we're in the top five when it comes down to those last five laps." ... And McDowell was solid last season in the series' only try on the Daytona road course, finishing 10th. ... Chase Elliott, the eventual series champion, won last August turning right and left at Daytona. ... This will mark the second time the series has raced the Daytona road course, and it is the second of 36 scheduled races this season. ... Drivers also earned points last week based on the finish in the qualifying Duels races, meaning Austin Dillon is on top with 58, followed by Denny Hamlin (52), Kevin Harvick (50), Elliott (48), *McDowell (46), Ryan Preece (46), Kyle Larson (41), Bubba Wallace (41), Logano (40), Christopher Bell (35), Ross Chastain (32), Corey LaJoie (32), Kyle Busch (32), Jamie McMurray (30), Cole Custer (27) and Keselowski (25) currently comprising the 16 drivers who will make the 10-race playoffs, although McMurray will not run a full schedule, putting Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (19) into the eventual top 16 for now.

*Denotes race winner and playoff berth. Standings per NASCAR.com.

BEST BETS: Chase Elliott is this week's favorite at 5/2 after winning here last year, with Martin Truex Jr. at 6/1. Kyle Busch and part-timer A.J. Allmendinger come in at 8/1. You can get Michael McDowell at 80/1, hoping lightning strikes twice, but Ryan Preece -- a solid all-around young driver -- is a fun long shot at 750/1.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES: SUPER START BATTERIES 188 (52 laps, 187.72 miles around a 14-turn 3.61-mile road course), Daytona International Speedway; Daytona Beach, Florida

TV: Saturday, 5 p.m. ET (Green flag approx. 5:16 p.m. ET) -- FS1 (Radio: Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90).

THIS WEEK: The series takes to the Daytona road course for the second time, just as the Cup Series will on Sunday, and Austin Cindric has to be feeling good about his chances, coming off last Saturday's win at the mammoth Daytona oval and a victory in last summer's race on the road course. Cindric is also the defending series champion before an expected move to the Cup in 2022 after four full seasons in the Xfinity Series for the 22-year-old. ... This is the second series race of the 33-race season. ... *Cindric (55) leads the standings, followed by Ty Dillon (40), Brandon Brown (38), Harrison Burton (37), Jeb Burton (33), Myatt Snider (33), Daniel Hemric (33), A.J. Allmendinger (32), Brandon Gdovic (209), Jason White (27), Joe Graf Jr. (26) and Caesar Bacarella (25) making up the current 12 drivers who would make the seven-race playoffs.

NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES: BRAKEBEST BRAKE PADS 159 AT DAYTONA PRESENTED BY O'REILLY (44 laps, 158.84 miles around a 14-turn 3.61-mile road course), Daytona International Speedway; Daytona Beach, Florida

TV: Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET (Green flag approx. 7:46 p.m. ET) -- FS1 (Radio: Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90).

THIS WEEK: This series will take its second run at the Daytona road course after Sheldon Creed took home the checkered flag last August. Creed, the defending series champion finished sixth last week behind winner Ben Rhodes. This will be the second series race of a scheduled 22 on the season. ... *Rhodes leads the Truck standings (51), followed by Creed (47), John Hunter Nemechek (47), Chandler Smith (37), Grant Enfinger (36), Cory Roper (34), Ryan Truex (33), Canada's Raphael Lessard (33), Carson Hocevar (32) and Codie Rohrbaugh (29). Ten drivers will make the seven-race playoffs.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

THIS WEEK: The 2021 season starts April 18 in Birmingham, Alabama, at Barber Motorsports Park.

FORMULA ONE

THIS WEEK: The 2021 season starts March 28 in Bahrain for the Bahrain Grand Prix on the Bahrain International Circuit. ... 23 events are on the 2021 schedule.

NATIONAL HOT ROD ASSOCIATION

THIS WEEK: The NHRA kicks off March 11-14 in Gainesville, Florida, for the Gatornationals, eschewing its typical mid-February start at Pomona, California, for the Winternationals because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That event is now scheduled for April 9-11. ... The NHRA has 21 events on this year's schedule.

