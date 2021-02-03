Avalanche coach: Nathan MacKinnon out week-to-week

Colorado Avalanche superstar center Nathan MacKinnon is sidelined week-to-week with a lower-body injury, head coach Jared Bednar announced Tuesday.

MacKinnon was injured during Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild. He did not return to the bench for the start of the third period.

MacKinnon, 25, leads the team in both assists (12) and points (14) in 10 games this season.

He led the Avalanche in goals (35) and points (93) in 69 games last season. The reigning Lady Byng Trophy recipient finished fifth in the NHL points race, third in even-strength points (62) and fourth in power-play points (31).

MacKinnon has 509 points (192 goals, 317 assists) in 535 career games since the Avalanche selected him with the top overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Colorado, which hosts Minnesota on Tuesday, also is without goaltender Pavel Francouz (lower body), defensemen Erik Johnson (upper body) and Devon Toews (lower body) and forwards Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body) and Matt Calvert (upper body).

--Field Level Media