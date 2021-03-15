Avalanche smother Kings again, 4-1

Nazem Kadri and Andre Burakovsky had a goal and an assist each, Nathan MacKinnon and Joonas Donskoi also scored, and the host Colorado Avalanche beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 in snowy Denver on Sunday.

Philipp Grubauer had 27 saves for the Avalanche.

The game was scheduled for a 7 p.m. local start but with the threat of heavy snowfall puck drop was moved up to 3:30 p.m.

Kurtis MacDermid had a goal and Cal Petersen stopped 37 shots for Los Angeles.

The Kings scratched Dustin Brown with an upper-body injury before the game. Alex Iafallo, who had an assist, returned to the lineup but it didn't change Los Angeles' fate. The Kings had 17 shots through the first two periods -- just one fewer than they had in Friday's game, a 2-0 Avalanche win -- but it was Colorado that cashed in on its chances.

Kadri got it going in the first period when he deked around a Kings defenseman, glided to between the circles and beat Petersen at 11:05. It was Kadri's seventh of the season.

After being outshot 20-9 in the first period Los Angeles created more chances in the second. Grubauer stopped Andreas Athanasiou and Anze Kopitar on point-blank shots to preserve the 1-0 lead, and then the Avalanche added to it.

Kadri had the puck at the bottom of the left circle and fed it to Burakovsky in front of the net. Burakovsky deflected the pass by Petersen at 14:05 for his sixth of the season.

Later in the period Petersen made a save on a close-in chance by Dan Renouf but the puck went to the other side of the crease where Donskoi knocked it in at 17:09. It was his seventh of the season.

MacDermid broke up the shutout bid when his shot from the point beat Grubauer just under the crossbar at 6:07 of the third. It was his second of the season.

Petersen went off for an extra skater with 3:50 left and MacKinnon scored his second empty-net goal in as many games and seventh goal of the season.

--Field Level Media