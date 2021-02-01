Avs' MacKinnon leaves game with injury vs. Wild

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon has left Sunday's game at the Minnesota Wild with a lower-body injury and will not return.

MacKinnon assisted on two Avalanche goals through the first two periods but did not return to the bench for the third. The team announced early in the period that he was out for the remainder of the game after just over 15 minutes of ice time.

MacKinnon has two goals and 12 assists in 10 games this season.

Colorado dressed just 11 forwards and played with 10 after the second.

