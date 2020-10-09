Azerbaijan confirms foreign minister to join Moscow talks on Friday

BAKU, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan confirmed that Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will take part in talks in Moscow on Friday, as Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces clashed again over Nagorno-Karabakh.

With Russian President Vladimir Putin calling for a halt to military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Kremlin extended the invitation to Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Friday. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by John Stonestreet)