Azithromycin, doxycycline not effective in early-stage COVID-19 - study

Jan 25 (Reuters) - A UK trial found that commonly used antibiotics azithromycin and doxycycline were generally not effective as a treatment for early stages of COVID-19 in order to prevent hospitalisation or further intervention, Oxford University said on Monday.

The trial, dubbed PRINCIPLE, found that there was no beneficial effect in patients over the age of 50 who were treated with either of the antibiotics at home, the University said on its website, adding that further details will be published in a peer-reviewed journal soon. (https://bit.ly/3ogBiur)