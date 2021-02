DUBAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Bahrain has authorised Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, Bahrain TV's twitter account said on Wednesday.

Bahrain already uses the Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccine, one manufactured by Chinese state-backed pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm, and the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Jon Boyle)