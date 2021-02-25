Bahrain first to approve Johnson &amp; Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use - regulator

DUBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Bahrain has approved Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, the first country to do so, the National Health Regulatory Authority said on Thursday.

The small Gulf state already offers citizens and residents free of charge four vaccines: the Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccine, one manufactured by Chinese state-backed pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm, the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Alison Williams)