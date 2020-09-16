SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

BAHRAIN KING RECEIVES PHONE CALL FROM US PRESIDENT TRUMP - BAHRAIN STATE NEWS AGENCY

16 Sep 2020 / 06:22 H.

    BAHRAIN KING RECEIVES PHONE CALL FROM US PRESIDENT TRUMP - BAHRAIN STATE NEWS AGENCY

    Did you like this article?

    email blast