Bahrain's industry minister meets Israeli delegation

DUBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Bahrain's industry minister on Wednesday met with the chairman of Israel's trade promotion agency and the chief executive of Israel's largest bank Hapoalim.

The Gulf kingdom's state news agency reported Zayed bin Rashid Al-Zayani met with International Cooperation Institute Chairman Adiv Baruch and other members of a visiting Israeli trade delegation.

Hapoalim said its CEO Dov Kotler also met the minister along with Harel Group CEO Michel Siboni and Viola FinTech Fund founder and general partner Daniel Tsiddon.

Bahrain and Israel in September signed an agreement to establish formal ties.

The Middle East states have since agreed to open embassies, establish online visa systems and launch weekly flights. (Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Tom Brown)