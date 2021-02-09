Bahrain's preliminary estimates of 2020 fiscal deficit up $2.17 billion from approved budget -ministry

CAIRO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Bahrain's preliminary estimates of the 2020 total fiscal deficit have reached 1.624 billion dinar ($4.31 billion), an increase of 817 million dinar ($2.17 billion) from the 2020 approved budget, a Finance Ministry statement said on Monday.

The preliminary estimates of the 2020 fiscal results see revenues at 2.139 billion dinar ($5.67 billion), down 27% from the approved budget, because of the decline in oil prices, the ministry said. The preliminary estimates also see expenditures at 3.763 billion Bahraini dinar ($9.98 billion), up 0.3% from the 2020 approved budget, the ministry added.

($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars) (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Leslie Adler)