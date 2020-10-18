'Ball is in EU's court' as chance of Brexit deal recedes - Gove

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Senior British minister Michael Gove said the chance of striking a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union had fallen because the bloc had not been willing to intensify talks or produce detailed legal texts.

Asked by Sky News if EU negotiator Michel Barnier should come to London this week, Gove said the "ball was in his court".

He said both sides needed to compromise to reach a deal, but "the EU side is not doing so at the moment".

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Clarke)