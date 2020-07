LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday there were signs of activity returning "quite strongly" in Britain's housing market and in new car sales, but not in hospitality and entertainment.

Bailey, speaking in a webinar organised by the central bank, also said BoE did not know how much long-term damage would be done to the economy by the coronavirus crisis. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Edmund Blair)