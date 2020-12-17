SEARCH
BANK OF ENGLAND SAYS MPC MEMBERS VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO KEEP RATES UNCHANGED (REUTERS POLL: UNANIMOUS)

17 Dec 2020 / 20:02 H.

