Bank of Montreal quarterly profit jumps 33%

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal reported a 33% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as strength in its wealth management and capital markets businesses helped offset higher loan-loss provisions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income attributable to equity holders of the bank rose to C$1.58 billion ($1.22 billion), or C$2.37 per share, in the fourth quarter, from C$1.19 billion, or C$1.78 per share, a year earlier.

