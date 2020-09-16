Barbados says it will remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Barbados wants to remove Britain's Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and become a republic, the Caribbean nation's government has said.

A former British colony that gained independence in 1966, Barbados has maintained a formal link with the British monarchy as have some other countries that were once part of the British empire.

"The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind," said Barbados Governor General Sandra Mason, delivering a speech on behalf of the country's Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

"Barbadians want a Barbadian Head of State. This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving. Hence, Barbados will take the next logical step toward full sovereignty and become a Republic by the time we celebrate our 55th Anniversary of Independence."

That anniversary will come in November of next year. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)