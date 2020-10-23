Barclays lifts FTSE 100 as lockdown worries weigh

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday after Barclays posted an upbeat quarterly profit and data showed British retail sales grew in September, although gains were capped by concerns over new coronavirus restrictions across England.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.4%, with shares in the British lender jumping 2.5% as its consumer businesses swung back to profit and provisions against bad loans fell in the third quarter.

The wider banks sub-index added 2.4%.

The domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index gained 0.4%, led by travel and leisure and aero stocks.

Retail sales in the UK beat expectations last month and grew for a fifth month in a row, taking total sales volumes to 5.5% above their level before the pandemic.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc fell 0.1% after the Holiday Inn-owner posted a plunge in third-quarter hotel room revenue (RevPAR).