Bartolo Colon, 47, signs to play season in Mexico

Pitcher Bartolo Colon is striving for his 25th season in professional baseball, signing a contract with Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican Baseball League for the 2021 season.

Colon, a 47-year-old right-hander, signed with the team last spring, but the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

The 2020 roster was made up of multiple former MLB players, including Francisco Rodriguez, Eric Young Jr., Erick Aybar and Al Alburquerque.

Colon could be used as a hitter instead of a pitcher, according to MLB.com.

The 2005 American League Cy Young Award winner pitched in the majors most recently in 2018 for the Texas Rangers and spent 21 years in MLB.

He has 247 wins and 188 losses in the majors.

