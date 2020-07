BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - Bavaria is setting up voluntary coronavirus test centres at border crossings and railway stations and urged the federal government to make tests for returning holidaymakers mandatory as soon as possible, its state premier said on Monday.

"We need mandatory testing at airports and we need it as soon as possible," Bavaria's State Premier Markus Soeder told a news conference. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Thomas Seythal)