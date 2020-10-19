Bears beat Panthers, improve to 5-1

Nick Foles threw for one touchdown and ran for another as the Chicago Bears won again, defeating the host Carolina Panthers 23-16 on Sunday afternoon at Charlotte, N.C.

Foles completed 23 of 39 passes for 198 yards in what was a defensive tussle between the teams. He also threw an interception.

Chicago (5-1) managed only 261 yards of total offense in picking up its third road victory of the season.

Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was 16-for-29 for 216 yards with two interceptions.

Carolina (3-3) had 303 yards of total offense as its three-game winning streak ended.

The Panthers rallied in the fourth quarter, first on Mike Davis' 1-yard touchdown run with 13:11 left. After a Cairo Santos field goal from 31 yards out for the Bears, Carolina struck again.

This time it was Joey Slye's 48-yard field goal with 7:46 remaining to close the gap to 23-16.

Carolina's last possession began at its own 20-yard line with 1:32 remaining. DeAndre Houston-Carson picked off Bridgewater on the first snap.

Foles opened the scoring on a 9-yard pass to Cole Kmet in the first quarter. That scoring opportunity was set up by Tashaun Gipson's interception deep in Carolina territory on the game's opening possession.

Then Chicago relied on Santos field goals from 31 and 55 yards for its scoring in the second quarter, the latter coming with two seconds left in the half to give the Bears a 13-6 lead.

Foles ran in from 1 yard out for the only touchdown in the third quarter. It capped a 10-play drive.

Carolina endured more red-zone snags, settling for Slye field goals of 21 and 20 yards through the first three quarters. By then, the Bears held a 20-6 lead. Those possessions lasted 14 and 13 plays, respectively.

Davis had 52 rushing yards on 18 carries for the Panthers, who played their fourth game in a row without injured star running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle). Carolina was also without receiver Curtis Samuel because of a knee ailment.

The Bears had rallied from 10 or more points behind to win three times this season but played from ahead during this game.

