Bears-Falcons game on after COVID scare

The Atlanta Falcons will host the Chicago Bears Sunday afternoon as scheduled after a positive COVID-19 test for one of Atlanta's players on Friday put the game's status in doubt.

Starting cornerback A.J. Terrell was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday after the 2020 first-round draft pick tested positive. Terrell's positive test was taken Friday morning and he practiced with the Falcons that day before the results were known, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Terrell is the first NFL player to miss a game this season due to the coronavirus. His was the only positive result from testing throughout the league ahead of the Week 3 slate of games.

Players and personnel for the Falcons have been cleared for the game through contact tracing, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. There also were no positives stemming from pregame testing on Saturday.

Terrell, who turned 22 on Tuesday, was the 16th overall pick in the draft out of Clemson. He started the first two games for Atlanta (0-2) and registered 11 tackles and one quarterback hit.

Game time is 1 p.m. ET.

--Field Level Media