Bears release Ginn Jr.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. was released on Wednesday.

The Bears reportedly attempted to find a trade partner to move Ginn before the deadline Tuesday.

He recently lost the primary punt return job to Dwayne Harris, and his role in the offense has been non-existent since the 2020 season opener.

Ginn, 35, played in six games with the Bears, posting three receptions for 40 yards.

He was used on 43 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 1 but didn't catch a pass and was targeted only once.

The No. 9 overall pick of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, Ginn has played for six teams.

