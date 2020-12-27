Bears rule out TE Harris for Sunday vs. Jaguars

The Chicago Bears ruled out tight end Demetrius Harris for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of a foot injury.

Harris, 29, sustained the injury last week in the Bears' 33-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

This season, Harris has seven catches for 45 yards in 14 games (five starts). He primarily has served as a blocking tight end, while rookie Cole Kmet has emerged in recent weeks as a more frequent option in the passing game.

Chicago (7-7) is looking to keep its slim playoff hopes alive against the reeling Jaguars (1-13).

--Field Level Media