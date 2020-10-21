Bears sign LB Te'o to practice squad

The Chicago Bears signed linebacker Manti Te'o to their practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

The Notre Dame product was a second-round selection by the then-San Diego Chargers in the 2013 NFL Draft, and he spent four seasons with the franchise before moving on the New Orleans Saints (2017-19).

In 62 career games (48 starts), Te'o has 307 tackles (22 for loss), five quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, 13 passes defensed and two interceptions to go with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

He replaces kicker Kai Forbath on the practice squad. The Los Angeles Rams signed Forbath on Tuesday.

Now 29, Te'o was a dominant player in his final season with the Fighting Irish. He won the Butkus Award as the country's best linebacker and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the most outstanding defensive player in 2012. He also was the runner-up to Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel that year.

--Field Level Media