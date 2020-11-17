Bears unsure of Foles' status after late-game injury

The Chicago Bears head into their bye week awaiting word on quarterback Nick Foles, who was injured Monday night in the final minute of a 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

With the Bears at their own 20-yard line to start a last-minute drive, Foles took a hard hit from Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo after releasing a pass that fell incomplete.

Foles was down on the field for several minutes before he was helped onto a cart and taken off the field.

After the game, Chicago coach Matt Nagy was unsure about the injury, saying it was to a hip or leg.

"They're still looking at him," Nagy said. "You know, it was his leg or his hip, so I think they're still working through the details on that. I have not talked to him yet. ...

"He was in a lot of pain. He's a tough dude, but he was in a lot of pain. When you see that and you're down there with him, you feel for him just because you don't know how bad it was. So that part is hard."

Foles, a nine-year veteran who began the season as a backup until Mitchell Trubisky lost the job in Week 3, managed only 106 yards on 15-of-26 passing Monday. He was intercepted once.

With Trubisky unavailable because of a shoulder injury, Tyler Bray came on when Foles got hurt. Bray threw an 18-yard completion to Ryan Nall to get to the Chicago 38, but after spiking the ball to stop the clock, Bray threw three consecutive incompletions. The Vikings took over on downs and ran out the clock.

Foles, the 2017-18 Super Bowl MVP, has completed 65 percent of his passes this season for 1,852 yards and 10 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

The Bears (5-5), in second place in the NFC North, will play in Green Bay on Nov. 29. The Packers (7-2) lead the division.

