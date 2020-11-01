Bears WR Robinson clears concussion protocol

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and is expected to play Sunday vs. the New Orleans Saints, the team announced on Saturday.

Robinson sustained a concussion during the Bears' 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday. He did not return to the contest after being tackled by Rams safety Nick Scott following a 6-yard reception with over four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

He was listed as doubtful after missing Friday's practice but since been taken off the injury report. Center Cody Whitehair (calf) has been ruled out of this week's game, while linebacker Khalil Mack (ankle), wideout Cordarrelle Patterson (quad) and safeties Eddie Jackson (knee) and Sherrick McManis (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Robinson, 27, has team-leading totals in both catches (44) and receiving yards (544). He also has two touchdown receptions in seven games for the Bears (5-2), who host the Saints (4-2) on Sunday.

Tight end Jimmy Graham is second on the team in catches with 27, while wideout Darnell Mooney's 236 yards receiving are second on the club in that category.

Robinson has 399 catches for 5,293 yards and 35 touchdowns in 79 career games with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Bears. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015 with the Jaguars.

--Field Level Media