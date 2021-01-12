Behind CJ McCollum, Blazers rally past Raptors

CJ McCollum scored 30 points, including the go-ahead basket with 9.9 seconds left, and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied for a 112-111 home victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

Portland erased a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit.

Damian Lillard added 23 points and Carmelo Anthony had 20 for the Trail Blazers, including a key 3-pointer with 1:48 to play. Enes Kanter contributed 14 points for Portland, which outscored the Raptors 36-25 in the fourth period to pull off the comeback.

Toronto's Pascal Siakam had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to register his first career triple-double. Chris Boucher had 20 points for the Raptors while Kyle Lowry and OG Anunoby added 18 points each. Toronto appeared to run out of gas late while playing for the second time in two nights.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was held to 10 points and did not make a field goal in the first half while being held scoreless.

After a Siakam dunk with 53.9 seconds remaining gave Toronto a 111-110 lead, the Trail Blazers got the game-winning basket on a jumper from McCollum. Siakam had a shot inside at the buzzer to win it, but the attempt hit the rim and bounced away.

The Trail Blazers trailed 96-82 with 9:32 remaining before they started to chip away. A 10-0 run that was capped on a 3-pointer by Lowry with 2:36 to play gave Portland a 107-104 lead, the Blazers' first advantage since early in the third quarter.

Toronto led by as many as 17 points in the first half and took a 60-55 lead into the break. Portland surged to a 61-60 lead early in the second half before the Raptors came back to life.

Toronto went on an immediate 12-0 run to grab a 72-61 advantage but was unable to keep the momentum.

VanVleet did not make his first field goal of the game until he connected on a reverse layup with 5:30 remaining in the third quarter. He produced all 10 of his points in that period.

Norman Powell also had 10 points for the Raptors, who shot 57.1 percent from the field in the first quarter and 50 percent (22 of 44) in the first half. Toronto wound up the night 40 of 88 (45.5 percent) from the floor while Portland was 38 of 83 (45.8 percent).

The Trail Blazers won despite losing center Jusuf Nurkic to a left quad contusion in the first quarter.

--Field Level Media