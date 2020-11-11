Beijing passes 'patriotism' resolution, may lead to HK lawmakers' disqualifications-SCMP

HONG KONG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China's top legislative body passed a resolution on Wednesday to make patriotism a legal requirement for Hong Kong lawmakers, in a move which could lead to disqualifications for some opposition legislators, the South China Morning Post reported.

The resolution could give the Hong Kong government power to disqualify lawmakers without having to go through the courts, the newspaper said, citing two unnamed sources. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)