SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

BEIJING YUANLONG YATO SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO BUY 60% STAKE BEIJING MEDIA FIRM FOR 270 MLN YUAN

07 Dec 2020 / 20:42 H.

    BEIJING YUANLONG YATO SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO BUY 60% STAKE BEIJING MEDIA FIRM FOR 270 MLN YUAN

    Did you like this article?

    email blast