Belarus ambassador declares solidarity with protesters

MINSK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Belarus ambassador to Slovakia declared solidarity with protesters in Belarus, in an undated video posted by Nasha Niva media on Saturday, following a disputed election in his homeland.

"I stand in solidarity with those who came out on the streets of Belarusian cities with peaceful marches so that their voice could be heard. The Belarusians have achieved this right through suffering," Igor Leshchenya, the envoy, said in the video. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)