MINSK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Friday it had compiled a list of people barred from entering Belarus in retaliation against sanctions imposed by the European Union.

The ministry said the list would not be made public.

EU leaders broke a diplomatic deadlock earlier on Friday and imposed sanctions on Belarus after hours of summit talks. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)