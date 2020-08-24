Belarus investigators to question Nobel laureate Alexievich amid crackdown

MINSK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Belarusian Nobel laureate author Svetlana Alexievich has been called in for questioning by state investigators over a criminal case against a new opposition council, the grouping said on Monday.

Alexievich who won the Nobel prize for literature in 2015, is a member of an opposition coordination council that was set up by opponents of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko after a disputed Aug. 9 election that has sparked nationwide anti-government protests.

Alexievich will come in for questioning at the Belarusian Investigative Committee on Tuesday, a spokesman for the council said. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Sujata Rao)