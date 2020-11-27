SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

BELARUS' LUKASHENKO SAYS TO LEAVE PRESIDENT POST AFTER ADOPTION OF NEW CONSTITUTION - BELTA

27 Nov 2020 / 20:34 H.

    BELARUS' LUKASHENKO SAYS TO LEAVE PRESIDENT POST AFTER ADOPTION OF NEW CONSTITUTION - BELTA

    Did you like this article?

    email blast