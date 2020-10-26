Belarus opposition leader says national strike to begin on Monday

MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Belarus opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Sunday a national strike would begin on Monday after President Alexander Lukashenko's government responded with force to protests against him earlier that day.

Tsikhanouskaya had previously set a "People's Ultimatum" for Lukashenko to resign by Sunday night, promising to call a national strike if he did not.

"The regime once again showed Belarusians that force is the only thing it is capable of," Tsikhanouskaya wrote in a statement. "That's why tomorrow, Oct. 26, a national strike will begin." (Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Alison Williams)