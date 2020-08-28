Belarus puts half of army in combat ready mode - Belta cites leader

MINSK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Friday ordered half of the country's the army enter combat preparedness in response to what he said were threats from the West, the Belta state news agency reported.

"(NATO) have launched exercises right by our borders. What am I supposed to do? I also rolled out some divisions, put half the army into combat preparedness mode. That's not cheap," Lukashenko was cited as saying. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Toby Chopra)