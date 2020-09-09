Belarus's Tsikhanouskaya: each country should make its own decision on sanctions

WARSAW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Each country should make its own decision on sanctions, exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Wednesday.

"This is an individual question for every country, every country should make its own decision on this topic," she said.

The European Union aims to impose economic sanctions on 31 senior Belarus officials including the country's interior minister by mid-September, EU diplomats told Reuters.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Joanna Plucinska)