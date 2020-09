WARSAW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said demonstrations in her country must remain peaceful, during a visit to the Polish capital Warsaw on Wednesday.

"The protests must remain peaceful... I think it is impossible to fight violence and give violence," she said during a speech at Warsaw University. (Reporting by Alicja Ptak; Writing by Alan Charlish; Editing by Alex Richardson)