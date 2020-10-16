Belarus says it has evidence opposition council members sought to harm national security

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Belarusian investigators on Friday said they had evidence that members of the country's opposition coordination council had taken actions aimed at destabilising the country and harming its national security.

Belarus has put opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on its wanted list for allegedly making calls to overthrow the constitutional order, the interior ministry of close ally Russia said on Friday.

Belarus has seen two months of protests since a contested Aug. 9 election, in which Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory. His opponents say it was rigged to hand him a sixth term in power. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams)